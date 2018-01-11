Candice Swanepoel Gets Cheeky

I guess the Victoria’s Secret hotties are still on their Brazilian bikini vacation, because according to my sources, this is Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes showing off their tan lines for the cameras. Anyway, I know Brazil’s probably a little (OK, a lot) warmer than my mom’s backyard right now, but if either of them want to get rid of those pesky tan lines, they can come over any time. I figure we still get at least a few hours of sun a day. Plus, I’ll only need about 30-45 seconds anyway. Call me!