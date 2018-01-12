Sarah Hyland’s Tongue Action

January 12th, 2018

Sarah Hyland

Apparently the Critics Choice Awards were held in LA last night, according to my sources. AKA Sarah Hyland‘s Instagram. And normally, I wouldn’t really care, since there’s so many awards shows out there, I can barely keep track. But the way I see it, any excuse for Sarah to show off her super-cute cleavage deserves celebrating. So here’s hoping awards season never ends.

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland
Loading...