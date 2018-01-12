Bella Thorne’s Cleavage Show

It’s Friday a day ending in -y, which means it’s time for everyone’s favorite weekly tradition here on Hollywood Tuna: creeping Bella Thorne‘s Instagram. So here’s a look at what the hardest-working hottie on social media has been up to this past week — getting all dressed up for some boring awards show party, showing off some tongue action, and showing off her bra (and messy-ass room). Or in other words, a pretty normal work week for her. Anyway, I think Bella’s gotta be due for a vacation soon. Preferably somewhere with a beach with a strict clothing-optional policy.