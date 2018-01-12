Canned Tuna

Guess The Hottie? (TMZ)

There’s Nothing Going On Between Chris Hemsworth And Angelina Jolie (DLISTED)

Sofia Vergara Bikini Goodness (TooFab)

Jessica Biel Works Out Her Ultra Fit And Bootylicious Body (Popoholic)

Damn! She Is Awesome (MoeJackson)

Kendall Jenner Does Cupid (WWTDD)

Lady GaGa Boob Show (Egotastic)