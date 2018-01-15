Kendall Jenner Is Proof That You Don’t Need To Be A Model To Be A Supermodel

January 15th, 2018

Kendall Jenner

I guess at some point I need to stop fighting it and just accept the facts: Kendall Jenner is a supermodel. Because here she is with a major cover shoot in Harper’s Bazaar. Anyway, I used to think you needed real talent or skills or hard work in order to become a professional model, but I guess I was wrong. Being hot enough and having rich parents is apparently all it takes these days.

