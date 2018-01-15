Britney Spears Hits It One More Time

I know Britney Spears has been looking real good lately, and I’m seriously impressed by how she managed to rebound and stage a major hotness comeback. But she’s also getting up there (I just checked and she turned 36 last month), so I’m not sure how much longer this will last. And I’m guessing Britney isn’t either, which is why she’s been hitting us with all this hotness lately. So just enjoy, while she keeps her 15 minutes going, 30-45 seconds at a time.









