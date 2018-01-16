Sofia Vergara’s Bikini Goodness

I just heard they’re planning to end Modern Family after next season, and honestly, I didn’t even realize they were still making that show. I stopped watching it years ago. Anyway, I know Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland both have promising second careers as full-time Instagram models lined up, but I’m not sure what’s going to happen to Sofia Vergara. Although if the show ending gives her more free time to spend in a bikini, I’m all for it. They should’ve cancelled that thing years ago.