Hailey Baldwin Is Proof That You Don’t Need To Be A Model To Be A Supermodel Either
January 16th, 2018
I’ll probably never understand what the modeling industry sees in Hailey Baldwin, because all I see is a kind-of hot chick with rich parents, and not a supermodel who should be on the cover of fashion magazines. But it seems like every month, Hailey’s on some cover somewhere, and now here she is with a new spread in Marie Claire Italia. I don’t really get it. But I guess it just goes to show, you don’t need to be a model to become a supermodel anymore these days. Sad!
