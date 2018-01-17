Nina Dobrev Belongs In A Bikini

Looks like Nina Dobrev is still on that bikini vacation of hers, because she just posted more shots of her and her hot friends to Instagram. They even did their very own running on the beach video, Baywatch style. (They got the slow-motion part right, but they’re both missing a little something in the funbag department.) Anyway, I’m glad to see Nina’s still enjoying her vacation, because me and the Little Tuna are definitely enjoying it too.