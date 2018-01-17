Sarah Hyland’s Nude And Relaxed

I guess Sarah Hyland must be starting to prep for a life after Modern Family, because it looks like the sitcom super-cutie has gone full-on Instagram model. Because here she is sharing video of herself in the bath with a glass of wine. And before you go ahead and give yourself eye strain, no, I don’t think you can see anything. I’ve spent most of the morning with my nose pressed up against my computer screen and all I got was a headache.







