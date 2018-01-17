Olivia Munn Teases
January 17th, 2018
You might think Olivia Munn‘s a little too old to be acting like a 22-year-old Snapchat model (last I checked, Olivia’s 37). But actually, it makes perfect sense. First, she tried to be a TV host, and it sort of worked, then she tried to be an actress, and it definitely didn’t work. At least being a Snapchat model plays to Olivia’s strengths: being a do-nothing hot nobody who looks good in bikinis and lingerie.
