And To Imagine Ariel Winter Had Her Breasts Reduced
January 17th, 2018
I know Ariel Winter had that breast reduction surgery years ago, but every time I see a new picture and/or GIF of her and those massive funbags of hers, I have trouble believing it. I mean, just try to imagine if these were any bigger. I’m pretty sure Ariel’s not the only one who would have trouble walking around… I don’t know about you guys, but I’m going to have to stay seated for the next 30-45 seconds, as is. Yow.
