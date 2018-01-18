Kendall Jenner Is Proof That You Don’t Need To Be A Model To Be A Supermodel Part 2

According to my sources, Kendall Jenner is attempting to sell handbags with this latest photoshoot, and not puppies. Which is just kind of confusing, if you ask me. Even more confusing? Why everyone seems to have decided Kendall is a major supermodel all of a sudden. It’s my fault for doing all those posts on her back in the day, isn’t it? I just wanted her to post more topless selfies! I didn’t mean for this to happen. I’m sorry.