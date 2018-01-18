Romee Strijd Because She Is Amazing

For years now, I’ve been saying that Victoria’s Secret needs to start getting ready for life after Alessandra Ambrosio (assuming she ever actually retires and doesn’t just stay a supermodel MILF forever). And I’d like to nominate Romee Strijd here for if/when that finally happens. I mean, just look at her. She’s got it all: she’s blonde, she’s busty, she’s got legs for days (or at least 30-45 seconds). I think I’m in love. The Little Tuna definitely is, anyway.