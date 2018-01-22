Emily Ratajkowski’s Booty Show

First, it was Miley Cyrus. Then Bella Thorne. Then every Insta-wannabe and hot nobody within a 300 mile radius of LA was trying to do the tongue action thing. But if you want to see how a real pro does it, just check out Emily Ratajkowski here. This is practically a tongue action masterclass. So I hope all you ladies out there are paying attention. I know I am. Yow!



