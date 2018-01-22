Sara Jean Underwood Shows Off Her Work Skills

While the rest of us suckers are stuck toiling away in our moms’ basements at the office this Monday, here’s Sara Jean Underwood hard at work at her “office.” And honestly, I can’t even make fun of her. Somehow, Sara managed to figure out a way to fund her do-nothing lifestyle without having to resort to shacking up with some 80-year-old billionaire sugar daddy, so she gets to travel the world and we get these killer bikini pictures. I’d call that a win-win. Well, for everyone except the billionaires.

