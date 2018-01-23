Olivia Culpo Hotness Returns

It’s been a long time since I’ve had a chance to do a new post on Olivia Culpo. I don’t know what happened, but it was like the former Miss Universe fell off the hottie map for a while. But the good new is, it looks like she’s back. And at first, I figured she’d just become a professional Instagram model or something, which seems like a good fit for a former beauty queen with no other real skills, but then I did some actual research and it turns out Olivia was just named one of the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookies for 2018. And if that means more regularly-scheduled bikini shoots from this hottie, I can’t wait. Enjoy.

