Kelly Brook Is The New Ashley Graham

It pains me to say this, because me and Kelly Brook and the Little Tuna used to have hours minutes seconds of fun together back in the day… But I just came across a couple of Kelly’s latest Instagram shots, and the busty British hottie is starting to look more and more like Ashley Graham these days. AKA, her chest region isn’t the only place she’s plus size anymore. But on the plus side (get it?), maybe this means Kelly will finally take me up on that offer to have a pizza party in my sofa bed.