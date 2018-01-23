Romee Strijd’s Sweet UnderFunbag

I know some of you guys probably think I’m just some cranky loser with nothing better to do than sit in my mom’s basement and make fun of do-nothing hotties and chubby wannabes all day, and OK, you’re not wrong. But I can be nice sometimes too. For instance, here’s Romee Strijd, AKA one of the hottest Victoria’s Secret supermodels in the world, with some pants-meltingly hot new pictures. See? I actually contributed something positive to society for once. You’re welcome.