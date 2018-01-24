Cara Delevingne Works It Good
January 24th, 2018
Here’s a few shots of Cara Delevingne in a bikini from what I’m being told is one of her “movies” because she’s totally a “real” “actress” and not just another model who gets hired for movies because she looks good walking around in a bikini. Anyway, as an added bonus, there’s also a couple of Cara playing tennis in what’s got to be the best tennis outfit I’ve ever seen. Forget this acting crap. Maybe Cara should try becoming a professional tennis player instead.
