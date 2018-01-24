Canned Tuna

Shanina Shaik Is Amazing!!! (TMZ)

Who’s Hotter: Tina Stines and Victoria Clay? (Egotastic)

‘Spice World‘ Turns 20: Where Are They Now? (TooFab)

Darren Aronofsky Might Have Moved On To Suki Waterhouse (DLISTED)

Can You Say Boobies? (MoeJackson)

Katy Perry’s Ginormous Cleavage Popping Out From All Over! (Popoholic)

Natalie Portman Introduced To Rape Fantasies At 13 Because Of Bad Parenting (WWTDD)

Selena Gomez Should Listen To Her Mom (TooFab)