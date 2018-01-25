Former Actress And Now Instagram “Model” Nina Dobrev Works It

In case you guys haven’t been paying attention lately (and if you haven’t, you’ve been missing some seriously great bikini pictures), Nina Dobrev is officially a professional Instagram “model” now. Here she is hard at work doing all your typical Insta-model things: posing in a bikini with friends, posing in a bikini by herself, sharing totally-candid-and-not-staged-at-all pictures from the gym. Here’s hoping Nina graduates to tongue action and/or topless selfies next. Those are always Insta-classics. Fingers crossed.