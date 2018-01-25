Vanessa Hudgens Is Now A Social Media Star
January 25th, 2018
I’m not sure if Vanessa Hudgens is technically still considered “famous” or not, since I don’t think she’s done anything worth paying attention to in years. But she’ll always have a special place in my
heart pants region, so here’s Vanessa doing her best Snapchat model impression. And if you ask me, I think this could be a solid second career for Vanessa. You don’t need any actual talent or acting ability, all you need is a good body and a phone, and she’s definitely covered in that department. Enjoy.
