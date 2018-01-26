Rita Ora Works Makes Us Feel Ourselves
January 26th, 2018
I still can’t figure out whether Rita Ora is technically famous (or just a wannabe), or what she even does for a living. I’m pretty sure she’s a pop star, but I couldn’t tell you a single one of her songs. Luckily though, Rita’s also super hot and that makes her a potential social media star. Anyway, according to her latest videos, Rita is feeling herself right now. Me too, Rita. Me too.
