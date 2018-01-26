Victoria Justice’s Hotness Is Talented

I know some of you out there probably still don’t understand my obsession with Victoria Justice, but whatever, she was one of my first loves. And you know what they say, you never forget your first… 50 fake Internet crushes. Anyway, so I’m going to keep doing posts on her to help keep Victoria’s 15 minutes of fame going and hopefully one day she’ll repay me for all my hard work by finally posing topless on Instagram and/or Snapchat. Fingers crossed.

A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Jan 23, 2018 at 3:04pm PST