Josephine Skriver And Jasmine Tookes Naked Is More Important Than The Grammys
January 29th, 2018
I know it was the Grammys last night, but I’m gonna be honest with you guys: I didn’t watch a single minute of them, because I had way better things to do with my time. Like
creep scroll through Instagram and… yeah, that’s about it. Anyway, basically, what I’m saying is, you’re not going to be seeing any Grammys posts or winners on this site today. Instead, you’ll be seeing something much more important: two supermodel hotties posing naked together. So here’s Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes. You’re welcome.
