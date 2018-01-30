Sara Malakul Lane’s In Kickboxer: Retaliation Is A Must See

If you’re a regular reader, you’ll probably recognize Sara Malakul Lane here, even though it’s been at least a year or two since I’ve done a post on the half Thai actress/model/hottie. But according to my sources, Sara’s got a new movie out, Kickboxer: Retaliation, and I figure that’s as good an excuse as any to post more pictures of Sara and remind you all she’s hotter and more talented than 99% of all those other wannabe models/actress out there. Someone give this girl more work.