Alessandra Ambrosio And Her Super Hot Bod

January 31st, 2018

Alessandra Ambrosio

I’m not sure if Alessandra Ambrosio is spending all winter in her native Brazil, or if she’s just using that Victoria’s Secret money of hers to hop from beach to beach, and I don’t care. As long as she’s in a bikini and posting on Instagram, Alessandra could be at an indoor pool in St. Paul, Minnesota and still make the place seem like a tropical paradise.


