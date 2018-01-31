Miley Cyrus’s Booty Is Sweet Country Goodness
January 31st, 2018
Miley Cyrus is still posting backstage pictures from last Sunday’s Grammys for some reason, and in this latest round, here she is putting on a show in her dressing room before going on stage. Anyway, the good news is, it looks like Miley’s finally given up on that whole flower child/wholesome country girl act she was going for last year. Phew.
