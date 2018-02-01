Alexis Ren Is Working Her Hot Body In All Angles!

As my regular readers know, I like to call Alexis Ren here the Hottest Woman on Instagram (TM), and for good reason. Her feed is so hot it’ll overheat your pants region and your phone. But apparently she’s trying to branch out these days, with her very own YouTube workout videos. And obviously, I’m no exercise expert (I’m a blogger, remember?), but I’m pretty sure this video makes for better forearm and wrist exercise than an abs workout. Either way, enjoy!

» view all 11 photos