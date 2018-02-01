Hailee Steinfeld Is A Hot New Breed Of Generic Crap Music
February 1st, 2018
If you value your eardrums, I don’t recommend actually listening to this latest single “Capital Letters” from wannabe pop star (and wannabe model, and wannabe celeb) Hailee Steinfeld. It’s not bad, exactly. It’s just overproduced, Autotuned and totally generic. It could be anybody singing it. Luckily though, the video’s just as good on mute. Especially the lingerie parts. In fact, I think I need to go watch it again.
