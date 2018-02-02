Nina Dobrev Is Hard At Work

Looks like Nina Dobrev is still on that “work” trip of hers, because here she is hard at work dancing in a sombrero on a yacht and eating hamburgers in her bra. And before any of you out there starting writing me emails saying neither of those things technically count as “work,” let me ask you: would you rather watch Nina do stuff like this for a living, or watch her sit behind a desk writing expense reports? I rest my case. Enjoy.





