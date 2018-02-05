Alexis Ren’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sneak Peak

February 5th, 2018

Alexis Ren

Looks like the rest of the world is finally starting to come around to something me and my readers have known for years: that Alexis Ren is one of the hottest models out there right now. And also that she was born to wear a bikini. Because according to my sources, Alexis was just named SI’s Rookie of the Year for the 2018 Swimsuit Issue. It’s about time!

