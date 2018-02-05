Sarah Hyland Does The Super Bowl

Assuming you have access to a TV and/or Internet, you probably don’t need me to tell you guys that it was the Super Bowl yesterday. But here’s something you might not already know: apparently Sarah Hyland had a bunch of “#superbowl thoughts” to share with all her followers yesterday. Anyway, I don’t really know what exactly she had to say, because I’ve only got these GIFs and no audio, but luckily, I think the message is loud and clear: Sarah should forget to wear a shirt more often.



