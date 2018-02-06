Elsa Hosk Is Also Amazing!!!

February 6th, 2018

Elsa Hosk

Here’s Victoria’s Secret hottie Elsa Hosk giving herself a wedgie in her latest bikini photoshoot, but for some reason, this lame photographer forgot to get the other angle, AKA the money shot. AKA a picture of Elsa’s booty. And see, this is why I keep saying I should just do all of Victoria’s Secret’s bikini photoshoots from now on. My phone takes great pictures. And I’d never forget to get a shot of a model’s perfect booty. Call me!

» view all 11 photos

Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures
Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures
Elsa Hosk Pictures
Loading...