Elsa Hosk Is Also Amazing!!!

Here’s Victoria’s Secret hottie Elsa Hosk giving herself a wedgie in her latest bikini photoshoot, but for some reason, this lame photographer forgot to get the other angle, AKA the money shot. AKA a picture of Elsa’s booty. And see, this is why I keep saying I should just do all of Victoria’s Secret’s bikini photoshoots from now on. My phone takes great pictures. And I’d never forget to get a shot of a model’s perfect booty. Call me!

» view all 11 photos