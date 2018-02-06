Chloe Grace Moretz Is Now A Model

February 6th, 2018

Chloe Grace Moretz,

I guess Chloe Grace Moretz is trying to become a model now. At least, judging from this photoshoot for leather boots she did for Prada. And don’t get me wrong, she’s definitely got enough talent in the leg department to pull this off. But personally, I think I still prefer her work as a paid bikini extra. Sorry, I mean, “actress.” Same difference.

Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Loading...