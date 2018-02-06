Josephine Skriver Is Amazing

I guess Josephine Skriver must be a big football fan, or dating a player or something, because it looks like she got to go to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday. And after doing a little research, turns out it was all a big thing for charity, and a few lucky bastards won the chance to go with her. Which is totally unfair! Not only am I a huge Josephine Skriver fan, but I also do tons of work for the underprivileged. Stop laughing. It’s true! I’m always doing posts on unknown hot Insta-wannabes, and if that’s not charity, then I don’t know what is. I demand a recount.

