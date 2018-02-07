Kara Del Toro’s Instagram Is Top Notch

In case you needed any more evidence that the modeling business is totally f&%ed up, here’s Exhibit A: fake supermodel Bella Hadid has almost 17 million Instagram followers, while actual supermodel Kara Del Toro only has like 600,000. It just doesn’t make any sense. Anyway, on the bright side though, maybe that means I actually have a chance at landing a date with Kara. …Stop laughing. That wasn’t supposed to be a joke.

