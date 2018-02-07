Elle Fanning Does Love Magazine
February 7th, 2018
I always have trouble telling the Fanning sisters apart, but I’m pretty sure Elle Fanning is the one that gave up on acting in order to become a professional “model.” And so far, so good. Looks like she even made the cover of LOVE Magazine‘s February issue. I don’t really get why they dressed her up as a Christmas tree or got her to pose with an inflatable alien, but whatever. This is definitely a good start.
