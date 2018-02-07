Canned Tuna

Mmm.. Devon Windsor Is A Hot Ballerina (TMZ)

JLo Does Guess Good (Egotastic)

Guess Who Is Still Pretty Hot? (TooFab)

Katy Perry Says “I Kissed A Girl” Would Probably Be A Different Song If She Wrote It Today (DLISTED)

Can You Say Boobies? (MoeJackson)

Chloe Grace Moretz Struts Her Sexy Legs In Tight Jeans (Popoholic)

Natalie Portman Never Sexually Assaulted But Knows A Friend That Knows A Friend (WWTDD)

Porn Star Kim K. Nude Controversy (TooFab)