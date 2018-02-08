Selena Gomez Does Harper’s Bazaar Real Good
February 8th, 2018
I know it’s my job to cover these kinds of things, but I don’t think I’ll ever understand fashion magazines. Here’s Selena Gomez on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s spring “Fashion Issue” and they got her posing with some dudes on dirt bikes because… fashion is “fearless.” But if they really wanted fearless, forget the bikes, they should’ve had Selena go “Full Frontal” instead of “Full Throttle.” Obviously.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...