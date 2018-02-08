Megan Fox Is Still Top Notch

I know it’s been a while since we’ve gotten any new Megan Fox hotness, but we’re in luck today, because the MILF hottie made the cover of Cosmopolitan France, for some reason. Anyway, I never paid much attention to French in school, but I’m pretty sure the article’s talking about how hot Megan is and how she’s always dreamed of dating a pasty blogger who lives in his mom’s basement. And if you can actually read French, please don’t ruin this for me. Just enjoy, OK?