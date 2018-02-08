Kendall Jenner Loves Herself Way Too Much
February 8th, 2018
Here’s Kendall Jenner doing a photoshoot with a fake tabloid about how great and successful she is, because her entire family is obsessed with themselves. I’m also 99% sure Kendall kept that fake magazine to carry around in her bag and look at whenever bloggers like me call her a fake wannabe supermodel. It’d be like me Photoshopping my name onto a picture of a Pulitzer to show everybody at my next high school reunion what a real journalist I am. …Actually, that’s not a bad idea. Be right back.
