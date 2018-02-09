Karlie Kloss Is Skinny Athletic Goodness

February 9th, 2018

Karlie Kloss

Here’s the current reigning world’s leggiest supermodel Karlie Kloss hard at work “working out” for the cameras. And I don’t really care if Karlie actually does all this stuff to stay in shape, or if she was just pretending for the photoshoot and her being tall and supermodel skinny is just a product of good genetics. Either way, these shots have got me working up a sweat. Yow!

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss
Loading...