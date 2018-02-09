Chloe Grace Moretz Is Now A “Model”
February 9th, 2018
Huh. I guess Chloe Grace Moretz really is trying to become a model. Because here she is posing in some field full of wildflowers like every other boring photoshoot you’ve ever seen. The only thing it’s missing is an Instagram filter. Anyway, if Chloe actually does want to model professionally, she’s going to need to step her game up, and luckily, I know a photographer with some real outside-the-box ideas and a phone that takes great pictures. I’m talking about myself, just to be clear. Call me!
