Irina Shayk Is Still A Major Pants Fire
February 12th, 2018
I don’t know how much longer Irina Shayk has got before the Kendall Jenners and Bella Hadids of this world take over as the fashion industry’s top supermodels — plus, Irina’s 32 now, which is practically ancient in the modeling world. But I do know this: Irina is still a total five-alarm pants fire in lingerie. And that’s good enough to last me the next 30-45 seconds at least. Yow.
