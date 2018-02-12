Bella Thorne Is Wasting Her Talents
February 12th, 2018
I’m worried about Bella Thorne. Not because she’s still dating that loser boyfriend of hers. Although I definitely still don’t approve of that. Nope, I’m worried about her because she’s not posting topless pictures on Instagram and/or Snapchat as much anymore. Instead she’s doing fake artsy photoshoots like this one. And it’s a total waste of her talents, if you ask me.
