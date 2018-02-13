Emily Ratajkowski Introduces The Hand Bra

February 13th, 2018

Emily Ratajkowski

I know I do a lot of posts on Emily Ratajkowski‘s very important Instagram work. But here’s the professional model doing her professional model thing in a brand-new photoshoot. I’m not sure what exactly she’s supposed to be modeling, but I’m 99% sure it’s a hand bra. And personally, I think it looks great on Emily. She should wear one all the time.

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski
