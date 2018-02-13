Selena Gomez Is Tied Up

February 13th, 2018

Selena Gomez

I don’t know if this is some kind of weird artsy new promo for Selena Gomez‘s new album, or maybe she’s doing a tie in with that new Fifty Shades of Grey movie. But either way, here’s Selena getting tied up in lingerie for… something, and I think it’s safe to say she’s definitely not a Disney kid anymore. Yow!

Selena Gomez Is Tied Up Selena Gomez Is Tied Up Selena Gomez Is Tied Up
Selena Gomez Is Tied Up Selena Gomez Is Tied Up
Loading...