Candice Swanepoel’s Booty Is Amazing

I know it’s Valentine’s Day, and even if you plan on spending your evening alone on a futon in your mom’s basement eating day-old pizza like… uh, a friend of mine, I figure it’s still worth celebrating love today. So here’s someone I’ve loved for years: Candice Swanepoel, showing off her perfect bikini booty. Love’s one of those emotions you can feel in your pants, right? Just checking.

» view all 14 photos